Galaxy S23 Ultra, from the firmware another piece: here are the codes

- Advertisement -

With the galaxy-z-fold-4-and-flip-4-here-are-the-possible-european-prices-final-farewell-to-the-z/">Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 chapters closed, which Samsung will present tomorrow during the Unpacked event and of which we already know everything (here the first, here the second), the rumors have already shifted attention to the products that will catalyze the attention from now to the first weeks of 2023. The next protagonists, it is obvious, will be Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 + and Galaxy S23on which the information is not yet a lot.

In short, there will be a lot to talk about and to discover in the coming months, but we can add a small piece immediately thanks to the Galaxy S23 Ultra code that would have already ended up in the hands of the informant Paras Guglani. There are four abbreviations for the top model:

Samsung SM-S918BDS

Samsung SM-S918U

Samsung SM-S918U1

Samsung SM-S918W

In essence, therefore, the Galaxy S23 Ultra project, codenamed Samsung DM3would have the model number SM-S918with the last letters which, as usual, would be useful to differentiate regional variants: the one marketed in Europe could be the first, that is SM-S918BDS.

Galaxy S23 Ultra could and should be, according to rumors so far, the first Samsung with a 200 megapixel camera, the ISOCELL HP2 which with such a high number of pixels could achieve a 6-in-1 pixel binning: with an effective resolution of 208 MP, 34.6 MP photographs and potentially even 8K videos at 60 frames per second would come out . There battery instead, according to Ice Universe, it should remain stationary at an altitude of 5,000 mAh, so the hopes of an increase in autonomy compared to the S22 Ultra would all be placed in the efficiency of the chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will bring the smartphone to life.