Galaxy S23 Ultra faces iPhone 14 Pro Max in drop test

The Galaxy S23 Ultra from samsung faced the iPhone 14 Pro Max from apple on an endurance test. At first, the channel PhoneBuff put the technologies to the test Gorilla Glass Victus 2 It is Ceramic Shield which is embedded in the respective devices and serves to provide protection to the items. The team evaluated the cell phones in three different types of falls. In this sense, the South Korean model took advantage of the stage in which the products fall backwards. Here is where you notice a big difference, with the iPhone suffering major damage, having its back glass completely cracked.

The S23 Ultra, in turn, suffered a smaller amount of damage, something that the presenter anticipated could happen, since Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is present on the front and rear glass of the device. The iPhone Ceramic Shield is only equipped on the front region. - Advertisement - In the test phase where the fall has an impact on the smartphone corner, the apple model had the advantage. Although the rear looks even worse, the aluminum frame has suffered far less damage compared to Samsung’s device. The difference here can be explained by the style of the frames in the regions.

With the last leg of the test being dropped face down, the iPhone had a narrow advantage. The straight design of the display left a crack more concentrated in one region, while the Galaxy suffered several damages due to the extension of the panel with curvatures on the sides. Automatic video subtitling feature arrives on TikTok There was also a bonus stage, with the results remaining similar in both cell phones. The final score, therefore, gave the Samsung model a slight advantage.





See also the camera comparisons between the two smartphones, as well as the time each of them takes to load.