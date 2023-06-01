galaxy s23 ultra costs $469 for materials alone

- Advertisement -

has a cost in terms of materials used for its production (BoM, bill of materials) equal to $469. Of these, almost $160 refers to Qualcomm components that never before appears to be present in such a massive way as this year with its solutions within the top-of-the-range smartphone announced in February. 67% of the total cost – or about $ 314 – is attributable to Qualcomm and Samsung.

The model analyzed by Computerpoint Research is the one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform (34%), the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display (18%) and the 200+12+10+10MP camera compartment on the back and 12MP on the front (14%) represent the highest cost items, followed by memory (11%, with costs decreasing due to excess supply on the market) and by the body (8%).

34% Qualcomm: SoC, fingerprint sensor ICs, power management ICs, audio codec, RF power amplifiers, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Sub-6GHz transceiver

33% Samsung : 256GB NAND flash, 6.8″ AMOLED display, 200MP camera, 12MP front camera (the others are Sony), battery

: 256GB NAND flash, 6.8″ AMOLED display, 200MP camera, 12MP front camera (the others are Sony), battery others: Silicon Mitus and Maxim: Power Management ICs, STM for Laser Autofocus Module, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Touch Panel Controller, ATL for Battery Cell, NXP for Fast Charging IC, Convenient Power for wireless charging.

GALAXY S23 ULTRA AT A GLANCE

display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ QHD+, 120Hz

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: 8/256GB, 12/512GB, 12GB/1TB

8/256GB, 12/512GB, 12GB/1TB S Pen support: Yes

Yes connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C 3.2 gen 1, GPS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C 3.2 gen 1, GPS cameras: front: 12MP, f/2.2, AF rear: Main 200MP f/1.7, AF, OIS 12MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 120° 10MP telephoto 3x, f/2.4, FOV 36° 10MP telephoto 10x, f/4.9, FOV 11°

drums: 5,000mAh, 45W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare

5,000mAh, 45W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare dimensions and weight: 163.4×78.1×8.9mm for 233g

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available online from smartapp at 883 euros or from eBay to 959 euros. The value for money is Optimal. There are 8 top models. To see the other 202 offers click here. (updated May 31, 2023, 8.10pm)