Galaxy S23 Ultra, complete teardown of JerryRig: praise to the tab on the battery

It essentially comes to the same conclusions as iFixit, the youtuber JerryRigEverything, who disassembled the used for endurance tests to understand what it’s like inside. And even the executioner most feared by smartphones agrees with the assessment of his colleagues: the tab that greatly simplifies battery replacement on Galaxy S23 Ultra is a godsend, a step forward towards greater repairability of consumer electronics forced to be less “consumer” if it wants to lend a hand to the Planet.

JerryRig praises a choice that allows anyone (knowing how to disassemble the necessary to come face to face with the battery without causing damage, of course) to replace the battery with a cost all in all containedwithout having to use solvents to weaken the glue that holds it in place or, worse, risk damaging it by forcing it with a spatula. The pull tab seems like a trivial introduction, but it’s not at all.

Under the battery of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the hardware for the in-display fingerprint reader and the vapor chamber to extract excess heat are evident, while it is interesting to discover the elements that make the inductive charging of the S Pen, Jerry shows them well. The module cameras it is unique, it contains the ultra wide sensor at the top which, moreover, of the four is the only one without optical stabilization, in the center the main and the tele 3x, with the first recognizable by its dimensions which are almost double, while at the bottom it has a rectangular shape with ‘is the 10x periscope telephoto.

Curious the choice of Samsung to place the small hole to pull the SIM tray a few millimeters away from the one for the microphone. Well, what happens if you make a mistake and insert the tip of the extractor into the microphone hole? Luckily it is not destroyed: the designers have given it a shape that does not allow reaching the component with the extractor, therefore the inserted membrane is not damaged either to make the S23 Ultra resistant to IP68.

