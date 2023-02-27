5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleGalaxy S23 Ultra breaks iPhone's invincibility in speed test

Galaxy S23 Ultra breaks iPhone’s invincibility in speed test

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Galaxy S23 Ultra breaks iPhone's invincibility in speed test
1677503266 galaxy s23 ultra breaks iphones invincibility in speed test.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra took on iPhone 14 Pro Max in a channel speed test PhoneBuff and managed to outperform Apple’s model in the first evaluation part. In this way, the model with Android was the first to achieve this feat after an invincibility of 1244 days of Apple cell phones in that first moment of the comparison.

In general, the test consists of opening a series of applications of the most varied types in two ‘turns’. In the first, the apps are opened for the first time and in the second, they are reopened after being in the background, which serves to test the RAM management of the devices and the operating system.

During the test, the iPhone still had an advantage in some moments and it looked like it was going to turn the game around, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra managed to overcome the apple model and closed the first lap with 01:54:31while its rival took a little longer to complete the first part of the evaluation: 01:55:67.

- Advertisement -

In the second round, the iPhone 14 Pro Max had a small advantage in reopening applications, with Samsung’s cell phone falling behind for a short time. Be that as it may, it turned out to be enough for the models to complete the test with a tie, despite the fact that the iOS smartphone had a slightly better score: 02:41:53 against 02:41:78.


With that, you could see that both models are very fast and can handle everyday tasks without any problems. The S23 Ultra has the platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2together with 12GB of RAM and storage UFS 4.0. Now the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a A16 Bionicfollowed by 6GB of RAM and storage NVMe.

Facebook penalizes Nicolás Maduro’s page for giving false information about COVID-19
  • TAGS

More about the S23 Ultra: check out the battery test done by TechSmart and the camera analysis done by DxOMark.

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 8,549.
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available on Amazon for BRL 7,899. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
(updated Feb 27, 2023 at 9:58 am)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Microsoft presents Activision Blizzard deal defense to the EU

Microsoft has a chance to argue its case to buy Activision in front of...
Tech News

Swan Retro 6L Manual Air Fryer review: sleek with a decent capacity

One-minute reviewThe Swan Retro 6L Manual Air Fryer is one of five models of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.