Galaxy S23 Ultra breaks iPhone’s invincibility in speed test

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra took on iPhone 14 Pro Max in a channel speed test PhoneBuff and managed to outperform Apple’s model in the first evaluation part. In this way, the model with Android was the first to achieve this feat after an invincibility of 1244 days of Apple cell phones in that first moment of the comparison. In general, the test consists of opening a series of applications of the most varied types in two ‘turns’. In the first, the apps are opened for the first time and in the second, they are reopened after being in the background, which serves to test the RAM management of the devices and the operating system.

During the test, the iPhone still had an advantage in some moments and it looked like it was going to turn the game around, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra managed to overcome the apple model and closed the first lap with 01:54:31while its rival took a little longer to complete the first part of the evaluation: 01:55:67. In the second round, the iPhone 14 Pro Max had a small advantage in reopening applications, with Samsung's cell phone falling behind for a short time. Be that as it may, it turned out to be enough for the models to complete the test with a tie, despite the fact that the iOS smartphone had a slightly better score: 02:41:53 against 02:41:78.





With that, you could see that both models are very fast and can handle everyday tasks without any problems. The S23 Ultra has the platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2together with 12GB of RAM and storage UFS 4.0. Now the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a A16 Bionicfollowed by 6GB of RAM and storage NVMe.