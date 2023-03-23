Galaxy S23 Ultra beats iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro in performance test

The 30-minute test aimed to observe the maximum performance to evaluate speed, autonomy and temperature of each device when simultaneously having a meeting in Microsoft Teams, running a 4K video on YouTube in PSP mode, using Google Maps with navigation and playing Asphalt 9 .

In a new performance test conducted by the “In Depth Tech Reviews” channel, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was the big winner, beating strong competitors with the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra completed the performance test without any issues, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro failed in 19 minutes and 14:24 minutes respectively. The Pixel 7 Pro lost network twice and gave an overheating warning, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max suffered from extreme stuttering.

At 4 minutes and 28 seconds, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was the first to reduce its brightness, while the Pixel 7 Pro was second at 5:24 minutes. The Galaxy S23 Ultra maintained its brightness until 11:05 minutes.

In temperature, the Galaxy S23 Ultra achieved the best value with 47.4 °C, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max reached 49.5 °C. However, it is worth noting that Samsung’s flagship had the highest battery consumption, spending 10% during the test, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max used only 7%.

These results demonstrated that the Galaxy S23 Ultra outperformed the heavy-duty test, maintaining its performance and experiencing less heat than its competitors.