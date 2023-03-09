Galaxy S23: top of the line compact has evolved well to be an even more solid choice | Analysis

The Galaxy S23 is the most affordable model among Samsung’s new advanced lineup. It maintains the compact body from before and has been given a slight overhaul in the design to bring it in line with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. What has changed in the new generation? That’s what we’re going to cover in this review. The front of the new Korean top of the line remains the same and we still have a flat design, but with more resistant glass from the latest generation of Gorilla Glass. The rear lost the metal block that brings together the three cameras and now the sensors are arranged separately. The metal body has also been reinforced for greater impact resistance. The screen follows with 6.1 inches, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. What has changed is that the maximum brightness is now at the level of the most expensive in the range. This ensures better visibility on sunny days and better HDR on supported services. The sound part has not gained power, but the quality is a little better.

The Galaxy S23 comes equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in a turbocharged version especially for Samsung cell phones. There is only 8 GB of RAM in both versions of the handset. So if you need more, you'll have to pay more for Ultra. The good news is that it holds all apps open in the background and was faster than its predecessor in our speed test, runs all games well and heats up less than the Galaxy S22. The battery had a gain of only 200 mAh, but as the new hardware consumes less energy, it showed a great gain in autonomy, yielding 7 hours more in our test. The recharge time, however, is still slow due to the support of a maximum of 25W. The only camera that received an upgrade was the front one, which now adopts the same sensor as all other models in the line. We have sharper selfies, but the portrait mode needs improvement in low light places. The rear cameras record better night shots and the ultra-wide also received some software tweaks. The camcorder is now capable of recording in 8K at 30 fps. The Galaxy S23 brings several refinements and becomes a strong option for those looking for a more compact cell phone. Its screen is brighter, performance is more agile, the battery lasts longer and the cameras record better photos.

