Galaxy S23 should have the same design as the S22 and the main change will be the chipset

Update (09/15/22) – JB

And Samsung decided to follow in Apple’s footsteps and should launch the S23 line with many “recycled” specifications from the current Galaxy S22 family. We recently saw that the only considerable will be the arrival of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 . Commenting on the matter, the well-known and trusted Ice Universe said that the standard Galaxy S23 will have its 6.1-inch display with bigger edges. Of course we are talking about millimeters (0.15 mm), and the new device can also be bulkier. See below:

It is still too early for Samsung to comment on anything involving this type of leak, but it is notable that the Korean manufacturer is not very interested in innovating in the Galaxy S23 line. In addition, with the arrival of foldables, apparently the company's main focus of work has been improving these models. That is, the Galaxy S line is gradually ceasing to be a priority. As we are a little far from the launch of the S23 (February 2023), there are still chances that the Korean will change something on the devices. Therefore, we can only continue to monitor the leaks.

Update (09/09/2022) – FM

Galaxy S23: Samsung can reuse Galaxy S22 screens and just change the chip in new phones

Samsung may not bring big changes in its future generation of high-end phones. Information released this Friday (09) by the Ice Universe suggest that the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra will use the same screen specifications as their respective predecessors and will have little change in their dimensions. The leak adds to the findings of the leaker last month, when it was revealed that the new devices may have one significant change: their processor. Rumors claim that the South Korean will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. See the table below for suggested specifications for the models' screen, according to the leaker:

You can see that the size and resolution of the screens will not change. The Galaxy S23 should see a negligible 0.3 millimeter increase in its height and width, but it will continue with the Galaxy S22’s thickness of just 7.6 millimeters. The Galaxy S23 Plus will be larger and slightly thinner than the Galaxy S22 Plus. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, meanwhile, will be 0.1mm taller and 0.2mm wider than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The most advanced model in the line should maintain its “legacy” look from the Galaxy Note line, while maintaining its multitasking capabilities and S Pen support. It is deduced that this model will be the first of the South Korean to use a 200 MP camera.

O Ice Universe does not reveal more details about the screens of the devices, but there is still expectation that Samsung will adopt LTPO technology in the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus. As for the processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should guarantee a good leap in energy efficiency on all models in the range by migrating their manufacturing process to TSMC's 4nm. As always, Samsung doesn't comment on its upcoming releases before the debut date, but we can deduce that the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra will follow their predecessors and be introduced in Q1 2023.

Original text (29/08/2022)

Galaxy S23: Samsung can only change the processor in new devices

Apparently, Samsung liked the Galaxy S22 line so much that it shouldn’t change much when it comes to the Galaxy S23 family. The information began to circulate last weekend and Ice Universe even joked about the situation. Same screen, same sensor, same camera and same battery. According to the leaker, the main change will be one: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In the field of design, the S23 Ultra model will have a small change in its curvature, but apparently the visual formula will remain the same as the current device.

Based on this rumor, we can say that the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus should hit the market with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen that is 6.1 and 6.6 inches, respectively. The Ultra will be the only one with a 6.8-inch panel. Samsung wants to extend the autonomy of the new devices, but this task will be in the hands of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, since the batteries must remain at: 3,700 mAh, 4,500 mAh and 5,000 mAh. On the rear set of cameras, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will deliver the 200 MP sensor (ISOCELL HP2) as the main lens, and this could be its biggest upgrade. The other lenses remain the same as the current model: 10 MP telephoto 1, 12 MP ultrawide and 10 MP telephoto 2. Finally, the S23 and S23 Plus models deliver a 50 MP main sensor, 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultrawide. The biggest hope at the moment is that this “monotony” will cause Samsung to lower prices on its next family of flagships, something considered almost impractical with high global inflation. What do you think of Samsung’s alleged strategy? Do the few changes justify a price increase? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.