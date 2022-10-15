Galaxy S23 series: new details on batteries and cameras

- Advertisement -

There are still several months to go until the launch of the new Galaxy S23, but the next top of the Samsung range continue to be the protagonists of the rumors and, week after week, the picture of the situation is becoming more and more clear regarding the specifications that the South Korean house has chosen for its new representatives of the Galaxy S series in 2023.

Up to now there has been talk of a very marginal update compared to the current S22; the design should remain roughly unchanged – if not for small differences – and also in terms of specifications we are not faced with an epochal leap, but with the classic iterative increase that the world of smartphones has been accustoming us to for some time. Of course, the presence or not of an Exynos SoC in some of the global variants still remains in doubt, but the general guidelines of the S23 are now quite clear.

THE LATEST NEWS FROM GALAXYCLUB

- Advertisement -

The latest updates on the issue come to us from the GalaxyClub portal, which has returned to talk about the batteries that we will find on the next S23. In particular, we are talking about the unit equipped on Galaxy S23 Plus, which should actually offer one 4,700 mAh capacityas also hypothesized by the rumors reported a few days ago by The Elec.

It is a increase of about 200 mAh compared to the 4,500 mAh of the Galaxy S22 Plus (here our review), a figure that in itself does not represent an upheaval, but which if associated with the possible reduction in consumption of the new SoC and a more advanced display, should allow to achieve overall autonomy greater than that of the current model.

There are no details instead for Galaxy S23 Ultra, whose battery should continue to be a 5,000 mAh unit for the third year in a row, so in this case any autonomy improvements must necessarily be associated with the use of less energy-intensive hardware. .

- Advertisement -

The GalaxyClub report also talks about the photographic sector but in this case we find cconfirms that there will be no particular changes on the front of the cameras wide angle of S23 and S23 Plus. Rumors suggest that Samsung will continue to adopt sensors from 12 MegaPixel but at the moment it is not possible to know if these will actually be the same ones present on the current models and if there will be other news on the front of the optics used.

The rumors do not directly mention the S23 Ultra, as there are no explicit statements on this model, but it is likely that Samsung will also adopt the same sensor that will be present on the other S23s. However, there is still an aspect to be confirmed.