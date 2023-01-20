Galaxy S23 series: first details on official accessories

- Advertisement -

We return to talk about the Galaxy S23 smartphone family, this time thanks to a series of tweets from the well-known insider Roland Quandt, who has published interesting information regarding the official accessories that will be marketed with the launch of the series.

Specifically, Quand listed the series of covers and accessories offered, adding for each one the various colors that will be available, underlining that the current list is not complete, so there may be more to come. All accessories mentioned will be available for the 3 models of the series and it’s about:

Leather covers – camel, black and green colors

– camel, black and green colors Silicone cover with lanyard – black and white colors

– black and white colors Silicone covers – khaki, navy, orange, cotton, violet colors

– khaki, navy, orange, cotton, violet colors Frame Cover – black and white colors

– black and white colors Cover Clear View – black, violet, khaki and cream colors

– black, violet, khaki and cream colors Transparent ultra thin cover

In addition to the covers, Quandt also confirmed that it will be possible to purchase some Spare S Pen for Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will be proposed in black, green, beige and rose (a light pink), i.e. in the same colors expected for the next top of the range.

CONFIRMATIONS FOR THE ACRONYMS AND A LITTLE MYSTERY

In another message, also published on Twitter, Quandt also confirmed once again what are the abbreviations of the three models of the S23 family, i.e. SM-S911BE, SM-S916BE And SM-S918BE. The first belongs to the basic variant, while the second to the Plus one and the third to the Ultra one, however in this case there is one more curiosity, namely the use of letters BE extension at the end of the abbreviation.

Usually version B is the one that indicates the international model, but in this case we see it flanked by an E which hasn’t been explained yet. Quandt hopes that it is not a reference to a possible Exynos variant – a hypothesis which in any case should no longer be on the plate by now -, therefore it will be necessary wait for further sightings to clarify the meaning of the acronym. In fact, this is not even the acronym that is adopted for Middle Eastern models, since these only have the E and not the B, which is why the mystery thickens.