Galaxy S23 Series and Samsung’s new powebank have more information leaked in rumor

Samsung has not yet revealed any official information about the Galaxy S23 Series line, a generation of top-of-the-line smartphones scheduled for launch in the 1st quarter of 2023. Although the company remains silent, rumors and leaks point to improvements in the set of cameras and chipset advanced, probably SD 8 Gen 2. Apparently, the South Korean brand intends to announce its new cell phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2023, consistent speculation considering that the Galaxy S22 were launched on February 9, 2022. phones leaked recently.

As disclosed by @rquandt, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra should support new protective covers that may also be made official in Unpacked. At least six models are expected to hit the market next year with a range of color options available including black, green, white and more exotic options. Possible cover options: leather cover: Camel, Black, Green

Ahead, this week’s leak also reveals a powerbank — an accessory used to store energy and charge the cell phone — in beige, the same color that should be applied to the Galaxy S23 Ultra; the device has been identified under the model number EB-P3400, but for now there are not many details about the device. Finally, the S Pen, the smart pen that comes with the more expensive version, is also expected to be available in four color options: black, green, light pink and beige.

