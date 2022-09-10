Galaxy S23: Samsung will increase the size of the borders of the screen

is preparing to launch three new high-end smartphones by next year, and several months before their official presentation, we now know everything about the dimensions of all the devices in the S23 series.

galaxy S23 Technizo concept" width="1200" height="750" data-lazy- src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Galaxy-S23-Samsung-will- -the-size-of-the- .jpg">

On the Chinese social network Weibo, leaker Ice Universe revealed that Samsung will review the dimensions of its next-generation Galaxy S23 smartphones next year. Unfortunately, while all smartphone manufacturers try to reduce the borders of their devices, it seems that Samsung will do the opposite on this new series.

After revealing that the Galaxy S23 would only be minor changes compared to the current generation, Ice Universe now announces that Samsung will increase the size of the screen borders of its smartphones. The dimensions of all the devices have been revealed, and they are not going to please all fans of the Korean manufacturer.

The Galaxy S23 change dimensions compared to the Galaxy S22

According to information from Ice Universe, we can expect that the Galaxy S23 retain identical screens to their predecessorsi.e. a 6.1 and 6.6-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) panel for the Galaxy S23 and S23+, and a 6.8-inch QHD+ (3088 x 1440 pixels) panel for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, despite identical screens, Samsung will change the dimensions of smartphones. the Galaxy S23 reportedly measures 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm, compared to 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm for the Galaxy S22. The difference may seem minimal, but we notice that the Galaxy S23 is 0.3 mm longer and 0.3 mm wider. This will unfortunately result in 0.15mm thicker bezels on each side of the smartphone.

On his side, Galaxy S23+ measures 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm, compared to 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64 mm for the Galaxy S22+. Its borders will therefore increase by 0.2 mm on each side, but the smartphone will be refined by 0.04 mm.

Finally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the model that will experience the fewest changes in terms of its dimensions. It will measure 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm, compared to 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new model will therefore be slightly longer, and slightly wider. This could result in a thinner chin (the bottom border), but thicker side borders.

As you can see, the evolutions in design will be almost imperceptible on this new generation. The main novelty should therefore be the abandonment of Exynos processors by Samsung.