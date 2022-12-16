Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and Ultra: prototype images show final design in the real world

The Galaxy S23 line remains on the radar of leaks and leaked prototypes today confirm the possible final design of smartphones on its official launch.
As we know, so far only renderings have been published by various sources, but now we have a glimpse of what the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra will look like in the real world.
Starting with the “ordinary” models, they must abandon the traditional camera module to use a “loose lens” solution. That is, they should look more like the Ultra model.
Check it out below:
On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra should not receive major design adjustments, since it maintains the same set of cameras on the rear and even the aspect ratio of the S22 Ultra.
The only difference between the model below and the renderings is in the chip drawer, which here is on the side instead of the bottom.
Look:
Of course, the devices shown in the images cannot be considered official units, since Samsung has not commented on the matter.
Even so, it must be remembered that the devices are already being certified in various parts of the world. An example of this is that the trio has already received authorization from Anatel for launch in Europe and must come with a charger in the box.
As for the specifications, the Galaxy S23 line should have in common the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the 120 Hz AMOLED screen, in addition to 5G connection and Android 13 running under One UI 5.1.
What do you think of the devices? Does the design look good? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.