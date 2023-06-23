Galaxy S23, S22 and other Samsung phones no longer have the option to disable the emergency SOS feature

In addition to the option to disable the setting, emergency SOS can now be enabled pressing the power key repeatedly after five times , instead of three times as in previous updates. This is done so that the latest feature is more in line with how Android works.

Samsung released the June security update for its devices and with it, it prevented the emergency SOS feature from being disabled. Previously, in the settings, this was possible and brought a certain relief to users.

This novelty can be noticed on all devices that received the latest update. However, the feature has received many complaints, including from police forces in the UK and elsewhere, who have begun to warn companies about the silent calls made through the feature Emergency SOS, which interfere with the verification of security agencies.

Google has informed the manufacturers on how to resolve this, but it seems that Samsung has not made any changes and the fact that users are unable to turn off the feature makes the situation worse. The update brings a countdown that allows the user to verify the activation of the feature, but that’s about it. The company has not commented on the impossibility of deactivating it and the deadlines for doing so.

