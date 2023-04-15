galaxy s23 range, update for imperfect photos coming soon

- Advertisement -

With the update that brought the April security patches, Samsung has fixed many of the problems which they accompanied /">Galaxy S23, S23+ and in this first phase of availability on the market. With the builds delivered a few days ago, the company has solved problems with the autofocus, sometimes unexpected, with the faster deletion of the images in the gallery, with the sharpness of the videos recorded with the ultra wide angle in low light conditions and the problem of the green line that appeared in some shots.

In addition, the stabilization of videos in 1080p at 60 fps in low light and the quality of the images in certain conditions with the night mode deactivated should be improved. Several steps forward, but they weren’t all those expected from top of the range of the caliber of the latest Galaxy. AND at least one problem left to solvebut according to Ice Universe Samsung is not only aware of it but also has the “patch” ready.

HDR in some circumstances may not be perfect, it may generate some strange halos around subjects/objects when called upon to make a difference, i.e. in difficult conditions. You can clearly see what the artifact consists of from the photo (above) that the insider attached to the tweet in which he anticipates that next update will fix this. Ice Universe only mentions Galaxy S23 Ultra, but the two “brothers” would also accuse the same defect and consequently if the fix arrives it should also land on Galaxy S23+ and standard S23.

It is very probable at this point that the corrective action is accompanying the May update, the one that in just over two weeks will bring the latest security patches to the latest Samsung top of the range.

