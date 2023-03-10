Galaxy S23 Plus: best value for money in the new top-of-the-line Samsung family? | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy S23 Plus comes with the promise of delivering the best value for money among Samsung’s new cell phones. Is it just a bigger version of the S23 or does it bring improvements that justify the price? That’s what we’re going to check out in this TechSmart review. The design is the same as the smaller brother and we have a novelty in relation to the predecessor, the removal of the camera block, which makes it more in line with the Ultra variant. The metal body has been reinforced to withstand impacts, the rear and front glass are now Gorilla Glass Victus 2 generation and the IP68 certification is still present for water resistance. The screen follows with 6.6 inches, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The brightness level is the same as the previous generation, but the components used are of the latest generation, which makes the new screen consume less energy and deliver better visibility outside the home with Vision Booster 2 technology. power gain in this generation, but excites with well-balanced audio between bass, mids and highs.

- Advertisement - Here we have the combination of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in a version powered by Samsung combined with 8 GB of RAM. The Galaxy S23 Plus proved to be quite agile in our speed test, easily surpassing its predecessor and is close to the S23 Ultra. It ran all games well without having the overheating problem of the last generation. The battery has grown by 200 mAh and now we have 4,700 mAh for all-day autonomy and with a break. The new hardware consumes less power and with that has helped to greatly improve battery life. What has not evolved is the recharge time, which continues to take 1 hour to have the battery completely full. Despite supporting 45W charging, Samsung sends a 25W charger in the box. How to copy and paste the text of an image from the Photos ‘app’ of your iPhone Samsung has decided to keep the rear photo set from before, but with the software improvements we have superior photos, especially at night. The front debuts a 12 MP sensor, the same found in the S23 Ultra, being able to record great selfies in any situation, but the portrait mode tends to blur photos easily in dark places. The camcorder now records in 8K at 30 fps, has efficient stabilization, fast focus and great sound capture. The Plus version has the advantage of a larger screen, less heating, longer battery life and support for 45W charging. Is it worth overpaying? If you find the S23 too small, then the S23 Plus would be the perfect phone for you. To check out all the details, just access the full analysis through the link below:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus full review

- Advertisement - The Galaxy S23 Plus arrived on the national market in February for BRL 6,999. Below you will find the best offers from Samsung’s top of the line: