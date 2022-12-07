Galaxy S23 only in Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 version: the almost confirmation of Qualcomm

- Advertisement -

Galaxy S23 could be proposed in the only variant based on Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform. The theme is one of those who burn, and we know that several times we have come across indiscretions that said everything and the opposite of everything. So at the Unpacked event in February (so it seems at least) Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra will be announced without presenting traces of Exynos. Perhaps.

INDISCRIPTION OR ANTICIPATION?

Yes, because it is better to take this information with all the benefits of doubt: it is certain that the source seems to be quite prestigious. The reference goes to Qualcomm who, during the presentation of the tax data, hinted at the speech revealing that

our 75% stake in the Galaxy S22 series rises to global share [leggasi: al 100%, ndr] in Galaxy S23.

CFO Akash Palkhiwala’s words seem truly eloquent: the manager expects a particularly strong second part of the first quarter of 2023 thanks to the launch of the new range on the market. After all, even Geekbench leaves few doubts, given that the only version subjected to benchmarks to date was precisely the one with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

To further corroborate this hypothesis is the CEO of Qualcomm himself Christian Amon:

In the phone business, we entered into a multi-year agreement with Samsung, expanding the use of Snapdragon platforms to future Samsung Galaxy premium products globally.