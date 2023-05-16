Galaxy S23 on iPhone: Samsung updates Try Galaxy website with new lineup and more features

Samsung launched the Try Galaxy portal in March this year for iPhone users to experience One UI on their cell phones and now the South Korean is updating this application that runs through the browser with new functions and the Galaxy S23 line that was launched in February from 2023.

Among the new features, Try Galaxy is now available in 14 languages ​​including Europeian Portuguese, Arabic, Bahasa Indonesian, Chinese (CN/TW), English, French, French (Canadian), German, Japanese, Spanish, Spanish (Mexican), Swedish and Vietnamese. Plus, you can now try out the Galaxy S23’s new camera interface with Nightography, AI-powered Cinematic Shooting Mode, Photo Remastering, and more. - Advertisement -

It will also be possible to test new widgets, menus with custom colors, adaptive icons, new backgrounds and other customization options present in One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. The autonomy of the Pixel Watch is filtered … And it is very disappointing Try Galaxy is compatible with devices such as iOS released from September 16, 2016 and can be accessed through Safari, the system’s native browser, at trygalaxy.com or by scanning the QR code above.

