Galaxy S23: more powerful version of SD 8 Gen 2 will be produced by Samsung itself

Update (11/28/22) – JB

According to more recent information, Samsung should equip the Galaxy S23 line with a more powerful version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This became even more evident after a benchmark of the S23 Ultra model ended up leaking ahead of time. Commenting on the subject, new sources claim that this overclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be produced by Samsung itself Foundry. The Qualcomm chipset AC version is produced by TSMC within its 4nm process, but the AB option will be assembled by Samsung for exclusive use and will also be 4nm. For now, Qualcomm and Samsung have yet to comment on the matter. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has a maximum clock of 3.2 GHz, but there are chances of it reaching 3.36 GHz in the Galaxy S23 family.

Update (11/18/2022) – EB

Turbocharged: Galaxy S23 Ultra benchmark details more powerful version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

- Advertisement - This week we have already reported indications that the Galaxy S23 line may have a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and today a source is pointing out differences between the standard version of the processor and the one that will equip Samsung’s top of the line.

The first evidence comes from a benchmark where the Galaxy S23 Ultra appeared with a 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 core instead of 3.20 GHz, which is the frequency quoted on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 spec page.

Samsung’s special edition Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (we don’t know its official name yet) CPU 3.2GHz→3.36GHz. Surprisingly, the GPU is also increased from 680MHz to 719MHz — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 18, 2022

Another difference pointed out by Ice Universe is the frequency of the Adreno 740 GPU, which presented 719MHz in the Galaxy S23 Ultra mentioned in the benchmark, while the official version has 680MHz, indicating that this chip must be a turbocharged version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Qualcomm and Samsung have not commented on the possibility of a new chip, but this would be a good opportunity for both, as they can stand out in the market with an unprecedented processor in one of the cell phone lines that should become one of the most popular in 2023.

Original article (11/16/2022) Qualcomm may launch special version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy S23, says rumor

- Advertisement - With launch expected to take place in the 1st quarter of next year, the Galaxy S23 line must be made official by Samsung, bringing important advances in relation to its predecessors, including notable advances in the proprietary interface executed in the devices and, evidently, progress in the internal hardware. According to speculation from the informant Ice Universe, the South Korean brand intends to announce in 2023 a variant of the device equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, chipset recently launched by Qualcomm with an Arm Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores at 2.8 GHz and three Cortex-A510 cores at 2.0 GHz.

In the event Snapdragon Summit 2022 the manufacturer has listed some companies that will use SD 8 Gen 2 on their devices, withO ASUS ROG, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, etc., but without any sign of Samsung — according to the leaker, the Asian giant could bring a special version of the Galaxy S23 to the international market with the latest generation SoC. - Advertisement - As confirmed by Qualcomm at the conference, the SD 8 Gen 2 arrives with the model number SM8550-AB, and for Ice Universe, it is possible that there is a special variant identified by SM8550-AC that should power the next family of flagship phones from Qualcomm. Samsung as the R&D division may have stopped development of the Exynos 2300.

Rumor

The model of Snapdragon 8Gen2 is SM8550-AB, which means that SM8550-AC exists. Is this the exclusive version of Samsung? — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 16, 2022

Considering previous leaks, it is possible that the company will give up using its Exynos chipset in all Galaxy S23 models, ranging from the Vanilla variant to the Ultra. With this, Europeian users should have at hand all the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with TSMC lithography instead of Samsung. It should be noted that the SD 8 Gen 1 received numerous complaints for overheating in both simple and advanced activities, a problem that was solved in the Plus version. For now, there are no details on the availability and price of Samsung’s future flagships, but more information is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

Offers