Galaxy S23 may launch with OneUI 5.1 interface, says rumor

Samsung is expected to present its new line of top-of-the-line smartphones in the 1st quarter of 2023, a period in which the brand traditionally tends to make Galaxy S family devices official, bringing notable advances in relation to predecessors, mainly in technical specifications, software and, in some cases, in rare cases, visual changes.
According to recent rumors, the South Korean manufacturer is working on developing the OneUI 5.1 interface based on Android 13 that should be present natively on the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra – the cell phone names have not been confirmed, but considering the history these are expected to be commercial identifications.
Interestingly, the flagships are expected to run an updated version of the system instead of OneUI 5.0, firmware that had its availability schedule released by the developer confirming the cell phones that will receive the update via Over The Air (OTA) notification in the coming weeks, some only in 2023.
For now, there are still no details about the development status of OneUI 5.1 and no official information about what news should be present in this compilation of the interface. Despite the scarcity of details, speculation reinforces the possibility of the Asian giant introducing new customization options on the lock screen.
What are your expectations for the arrival of the Galaxy s23? Tell us, comment!