Galaxy S23 may launch with OneUI 5.1 interface, says rumor

Samsung is expected to present its new line of top-of-the-line smartphones in the 1st quarter of 2023, a period in which the brand traditionally tends to make Galaxy S family devices official, bringing notable advances in relation to predecessors, mainly in technical specifications, software and, in some cases, in rare cases, visual changes.

According to recent rumors, the South Korean manufacturer is working on developing the OneUI 5.1 interface based on Android 13 that should be present natively on the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra – the cell phone names have not been confirmed, but considering the history these are expected to be commercial identifications.