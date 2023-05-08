Galaxy S23: line will receive portrait mode with 2x zoom in the next update

The Galaxy S23 line was announced at the beginning of February and brings as one of its main highlights the versatile high-quality photographic set. In addition to the powerful hardware, there is a feature-rich application such as Camera Assistant and Expert Raw. However, many users missed a portrait mode with 2x zoom in many situations. Fortunately, Samsung listened to the suggestions and confirmed that the news will arrive in the next update for the flagship line.

In April, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra received a major update with camera improvements. Later this month, Samsung’s flagship line should receive another update for optimizations in low-light captures and corrections for HDR. - Advertisement - Now, Samsung development team has confirmed that portrait mode will get 2x zoom in the next update. Currently, the Galaxy S23 line offers 1x and 3x zoom in portrait mode, with the former being captured by the main sensor, while the latter is performed by the 3x telephoto sensor.

However, several users reported that the 1x mode was too wide, while the 3x mode performed more narrow framing. Based on this, Samsung has decided to bring an intermediate mode with a 2x zoom on the main sensor that will bring more possibilities when taking the desired photo. The feature will arrive for all devices in the Galaxy S23 line in the next software update, which should be released by the end of May. So far, Samsung has not confirmed whether the novelty will also arrive for the Galaxy S22 series models.