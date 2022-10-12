galaxy s23, here are the possible colors coming soon

- Advertisement -

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 in August, then iPhone 14 in September, and now Pixel 7. In three months, many of the top ranges of this second part of the year were presented, and after yesterday’s Google event, the attention at this point it’s all turned towards the next member of Samsung’s Galaxy S range: S23. Of him – or, better, of They since presumably there will always be three – we have been talking for some time, to tell the truth, but the closer we get to the launch window (February ’23?), the more insistent and precise the rumors become.

Today it is the turn of the very reliable and expert he is Ross Young of DSCC, who shared the information on the colors of the Galaxy S23 on Twitter. Better: on alleged colors, because obviously nothing is official yet. These, therefore, could be the colors for all three models in the series (S23, Plus and Ultra):

beige

black

green

light pink

For comparison, remember that the Galaxy S22 range is offered in:

Galaxy S22: Bora Purple, Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold + the exclusive Graphite, Cream, Sky Blue and Violet

Galaxy S22 +: Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold + the exclusive Graphite, Cream, Sky Blue and Violet

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green + the exclusive Graphite, Sky Blue and Red

- Advertisement -

If that were the case, we would have much less choice with the next generation than in the past. It is still all to be confirmed, and in addition we also know that Samsung is used to introduce new colors during the year to differentiate the offer and relaunch sales when they show a certain physiological decline.

For information on what has emerged so far regarding the Galaxy S23 smartphone range, we invite you to consult our previous articles.