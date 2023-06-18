Galaxy S23 FE with Exynos 2200 chip, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus with 48 MP camera and more | TC duty

- Advertisement -

Duty TC is on the air with the main news and highlights from the technology universe. If you missed something new, didn’t have time to follow the news or are just looking for a “summary” of everything that happened in the market, here you can see all that and much more. In this week’s edition we will highlight the official price of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra here in Europe, in addition to the Galaxy S23 FE on the launch radar with Exynos 2200 chipset and 50 MP camera. Other relevant subjects still include Huawei being able to launch 12 nm Kirin chips, the much more premium Redmi K70 line and also the new iPhone 15 with 48 MP camera in all variants. - Advertisement - Check out this week’s news by scrolling down the page!

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra goes on sale in Europe

In a statement released this Thursday, Motorola Brasil finally confirmed the launch price of the new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra on national soil. According to the manufacturer, the new foldable smartphone should be sold for BRL 7,999 on its official website and at several national retailers. Those who buy in cash can still guarantee a 10% discount, causing the price to drop to R$ 7,199. - Advertisement - As for the device’s specifications, it must be remembered that it has Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 12 MP main camera, 6.9-inch internal and 3.6-inch external screen.

Zuckerberg says the Apple Vision Pro has no “magic bullets”

After many memes on social networks by Apple fans, the CEO and founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, spoke about the launch of the new Apple Vision Pro glasses. - Advertisement - Zuckerberg said he has yet to see the Vision Pro in person. Still, he said that Apple’s glasses don’t bring magic solutions, and Meta has previously considered everything that was shown by Apple at the glasses announcement event. The executive also mentioned that the Apple headset has a high-resolution screen and incorporates advanced technologies. This results in a much higher cost compared to Meta’s recently announced Quest 3 Augmented Reality glasses. Finally, Zuckerberg highlighted that Meta’s goal is to offer products at more affordable prices for everyone. For comparison, the new Apple Vision Pro will retail for US$3,500 in the United States, while the Quest 3 will start at US$500.

Huawei HiSilicon may launch 12nm Kirin chips, says new rumor

New information revealed this week indicates that Huawei may return to producing Kirin chips in the 12-nanometer process. Netflix bets on fewer original movies to improve their quality These chipsets should reach the market with the right to 5G connection, but indicated only for intermediate Nova line smartphones, for example. However, what has still held back Huawei’s development are the internal discussions about improvements that need to be made for the company to achieve greater efficiency in the mass production of these chips. Meanwhile, Huawei must continue to work in partnership with Qualcomm to deliver high-performance flagship devices, even if that means giving up support for the 5G network.

iPhone 15 and 15 Pro: all models must have 48 MP camera and price may rise

Apple can finally retire the 12 MP sensor from the iPhone lineup by including a 48 MP main camera in all models of the iPhone 15 family this year. According to a report obtained from Apple’s production chain, Sony has been working at full capacity to deliver the 48 MP sensor that will be used in all 2023 models. With this, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus should match their Pro brothers not only in using the new dynamic island on the display, but also in the main camera. However, the Apple A17 Bionic chipset and periscope camera should be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models. In fact, sources claim that this could be a reason for Apple to increase the price of the most powerful model by US$ 200, causing the iPhone 15 Pro Max to go from US$ 1,100 to US$ 1,300 in the United States.

Teenager spends more than R$ 315,000 on cell phone games and wipes out family savings

A 13-year-old Chinese teenager has drained her mother’s bank account by spending the equivalent of $64,000 on games. As a result, the family simply went bankrupt. The big question is, how did the teenager manage to spend all that money without her mother’s knowledge? Simple. She took the debit card and registered it on her smartphone, but surprisingly, she didn’t know where the money came from or how much she spent daily. Most pirated movies and box office of the week [29/05/2023] When her peers noticed that she bought items without worrying about the values, they put pressure on her to help her grow within the little game. As a result, she gave in to peer pressure and went out handing out money. In the final stage, the teenager would have given money to at least 10 classmates, causing her expenses to reach the absurd amount of US$ 64 thousand, something around R$ 315 thousand. To no one’s surprise, she later deleted the conversation and transaction records to prevent her parents from finding out about her actions, but it was all in vain. Parents found out, freaked out and are desperately trying to get back their lost money.

US judge temporarily blocks Microsoft and Activision merger

A North American judge decided to accept the request of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the United States and temporarily blocked the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. The injunction was granted this week and guarantees that the FTC has enough time to proceed with a process that started in January of this year, Thus, Microsoft is prevented from completing the merger before the decision of the process in the FTC is published. A two-day hearing has been scheduled for the company to talk to the FTC and try to reach an agreement. Microsoft is confident it will receive a favorable decision in the lawsuit filed in federal court, which could see the merger close soon. In other words, something very different from what is happening in the UK.

Redmi K70: new line may have premium construction, 200W charging and telephoto sensor

Redmi has not yet launched the Redmi K60 Ultra, the Digital Chat Station is already talking about the presentation of the Redmi K70 line. According to the leaker, the next generation devices should have a slightly more premium construction, adopting a higher quality plastic and glass finish on the back. In addition, the devices can gain telephoto camera, 120 Hz AMOLED screen for all variants and fast charging above 200 Watts on the Redmi K70 Ultra. That is, the Redmi K70 family promises to be much more advanced than the current generation, but for now, the brand does not comment on the subject.

Galaxy S23 FE expected to launch at the end of the year with Exynos 2200 and 50 MP camera