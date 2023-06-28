galaxy s23 fe: technical characteristics and first images

- Advertisement -

Galaxy S23 FE has even been talked about since July last year when its existence was hypothesized after the jump of the S22 version due to the shortage of chips. Over time, more and more information has emerged, up to the last – in chronological order – which concerns processor (Exynos 2200) e debut (third quarter). Until now we have mainly limited ourselves to collecting data of a technical nature, no rumors have ever emerged on how the smartphone was made. Until now.

We owe the possibility of taking a first look at the design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to OnLeaks which, in collaboration with SmartPrix, shared the very first renders of the smartphone. The first piece of news, therefore, is that S23 FE exists – if ever there were still doubts. From an aesthetic point of view, the body has rounded corners and edgesthe frame that surrounds the flat display by approx 6.4 in appears quite small.

The screen is interrupted by the front camera positioned in the center, on the back instead the three cams are integrated into the body taking up the lines of the current Galaxy S23 generation and thus differentiating itself from theisland proposal on the predecessor Galaxy S21 FE.

GALAXY S23 FE: WHAT TO EXPECT

display: 6.4″ AMOLED, flat, 120Hz refresh rate

Exynos 2200 / Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (some sources say that the processor will change according to the country of reference, others believe that Samsung’s choice fell on Exynos for all markets) memory: 6/8GB of RAM 128/256GB internal

cameras: front: positioned in the upper center rear: three (presumably 50MP main, ultra wide, tele)

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display size: 158×76.3×8.2mm (for comparison: Galaxy S21 FE measures 155.7×74.5×7.9mm. So the new model is taller, wider and thicker than its predecessor)

WHEN

Galaxy S23 FE is expected to debut in third quarter so between July and September. The Unpacked event has been set for the end of next month, this could be the first occasion for its presentation alongside the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Alternatively, we cannot rule out even a delayed debut in September, perhaps on the occasion of IFA.