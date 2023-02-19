Galaxy S23 FE may launch, foldable iPhone, PS Vita emulator and more | TC duty

Duty TC is on the air with the main news and highlights from the technology universe. If you missed something new, didn’t have time to follow the news or are just looking for a “summary” of everything that happened in the market, here you can see all that and much more. In this week’s edition we have rumors about the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE, in addition to more details about the Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G. On another front, Apple registered yet another foldable iPhone patent, but a survey reveals that it is increasingly difficult for a Europeian to own a cell phone from the company. Finally, we will also reflect on the PlayStation VR2 disassembly, the release date of realme GT 3 and also Telegram’s response to the accusations of a WhatsApp executive. - Advertisement - Scroll down the page and find out more!

Telegram refutes accusations made by WhatsApp about app security

Telegram has denied a number of allegations made by WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart. In a note sent to the TechSmart team, the messenger said he did not provide information and data to the Russian authorities. In its explanation, the app says that Russian activist Marina Matsapulina’s phone was searched and not her Telegram activity was hacked. Furthermore, the company reinforces that it is not a Russian messenger and has never been developed by a Russian company or had data centers there. Telegram is based in Dubai. - Advertisement - Another strong point is that Telegram’s end-to-end encryption has been audited and that any researcher can independently verify the integrity and implementation of the encryption using open source code, open encryption protocol and reproducible builds. Finally, regarding secret chats, Telegram claims that it is the only popular secure messaging app that supports playable builds for iOS and Android, meaning that the integrity of your secret chats can be independently confirmed. and by any researcher.

Realme GT 3 with 240W charging has confirmed launch

- Advertisement - realme GT 3 with 240W fast charging finally got a release date and it should happen during MWC 2023. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the device will be presented on February 28. The information was confirmed by Madhav Sheth, vice president of realme. As for the specs of the GT 3, rumors indicate that it’s just the renamed GT Neo 5. Thus, we should have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of 144 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 50 MP main camera and 4,600 mAh battery.

PlayStation VR2: official teardown videos are published

Official PS VR2 teardown videos were posted last Wednesday. At first, there are two productions, one dedicated to the headset and the other to its control, both of which are available on the official PlayStation channel on Youtube. A curious detail is that the eye protector can be removed and washed if necessary. In addition, the headset has a good cooling system, powerful microphones and there are a number of mechanisms to maintain good support on the user’s head. On the other hand, an interesting curiosity of the controls is that the mechanism present in the triggers are the same ones that Sony uses in the Dual Sense of the PlayStation 5. The only difference is a small adaptation of the structure for a better fit.

Vita3K: PlayStation Vita Emulator for Android Officially Launched

The developer Macdu made available the first beta version of Vita3K, PlayStation Vita game emulator for Android, thus opening the doors to play games from the Sony portable that was launched in 2011 in Japan. It is clear that everything is still experimental and that we are talking about a first release. Even so, this is important news, and those interested in obtaining more information and learning more about the project can do so by going to its official page on GitHub.

Apple patents foldable phone concept with touch-sensitive sides

Apple has won yet another foldable iPhone patent. This time, the document mentions a flexible device with touch-sensitive edges that add more functions when it is folded. The content also cites buttons and other input devices that can be used to gather information from a user, with the device illustration showing an iPhone that has a hinge on the side. The idea is apparently that the user can activate the silent or even some specific function just by touching the side of the folding, avoiding the need to open the smartphone.

Europeians need to use almost 30% of their annual salary to buy an iPhone 14

According to a survey released this week, Europeians need to accumulate almost 28% of their annual salary to buy an iPhone 14. Of course, the data take into account the average salary. That is, within the numbers there are those who earn a lot and even those who work for the minimum wage. In the general ranking, Europe is in the sixth position, since Nigeria leads the list of the most expensive iPhones. Over there, an iPhone 14 costs 69% of the average annual salary. In India, around 42% is required, while in Indonesia this figure drops to 39%. At the other end, you only need 1.8% of your annual salary to buy an iPhone 14 in the United States and 18% in Mexico, which is a country more like ours. Anyway, the numbers end up justifying why Europe is a country where the overwhelming majority has Android.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G have more specs revealed

This week, leaker Roland Quandt revealed that the Galaxy A54 should have a Super AMOLED screen with a rate of 120 Hz, an Exynos 1380 processor, 8 GB of RAM by default and a 50 MP main camera. The Galaxy A34 5G will also feature a Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. However, instead of the Exynos platform, it will come equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 chipset. In memory, there is 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to a 48 MP main camera. In the field of battery and charging, both must have 5,000 mAh capacity and support for 25W. Finally, there is native Android 13 and prices should be around 530 euros, something around R$ 3,000, for the Galaxy A54 5G. Meanwhile, the A34 5G can cost 410 euros. That is, R$ 2,300.

Samsung may launch Galaxy S23 FE in 2023