galaxy s23 fe could use a snapdragon 8+ gen 1

- Advertisement -

returns to the center of rumors again and, after seeing the latest rumors about its launch in 2023, this time new information arrives on the possible hardware configuration of S23 FE.

These come from Twitter through the insider’s profile Connorwhich underlines two very important details: the chip used And the motivations behind this choice. Starting from the first, we are talking about a + Gen 1 SoC, certainly a very interesting choice that would place this S23 FE on a slightly different range than that of all its predecessors.

A SENSITIVE BUT UNPRECEDENTED CHOICE FOR THE FE SERIES

- Advertisement -

Yes, because all the Lite/FE series smartphones of the past few years have always adopted a SoC in line with that of the reference Galaxy S range, which would not be respected by Galaxy S23 FE, if equipped with a previous generation chip. This is an interesting detail, but which will hardly be decisive for the end user, since the SoC in question is still today among the best in the Qualcomm price list, given that it is a solution created with the production process of TSMC extension and not with the Samsung one we found on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

This would allow Galaxy S23 FE to therefore offer a user experience in line with that proposed by other devices from the Seoul house that adopted the same chip, such as Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 (here our review of the Fold and Flip), therefore of excellent quality.

The choice not to use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was justified by the insider with the possible need to contain the sale price of the FE model, in order to offer it on a much more attractive range than that of the classic top of the range. On the other hand, we know that Samsung seems to have cut the Galaxy A74 precisely to avoid crowding in that market segment and a proposal like the Galaxy S23 FE – powerful but not as powerful as the main family – could be a winner, especially in the second half of the year.

- Advertisement -

PASSWORD: AVOID CANNIBALIZATION

In addition to this, we add, the use of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 would allow Samsung to maintain good diversification between S23 FE and Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+since the use of the last generation chip on the FE model allows to maintain the detachment which reduces the risk of cannibalizing the two tops of the S23 series.

- Advertisement -

Probably the differentiation will also take place on other elements – in addition to the photographic one, which we take for granted – including the use of memories UFS 3.1type RAM LPDDR5 it’s a OLED panel with lower brightness. All trifles, if looked at individually, but which overall will allow Galaxy S23 FE and S23/23+ to speak to two different audiences.