Galaxy S23 Enterprise Edition announced for security-focused enterprises
The Galaxy S23 series was announced at the beginning of February with powerful specifications and now Samsung is officializing the Enterprise Edition version of these models for companies with enhanced security demanded by the corporate market. See now what changes in these new versions presented today.

The Galaxy S23 Enterprise Edition series is made up of just two models: the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra, but this time both have productivity apps from Google and Microsoft, plus a free subscription to Samsung’s Knox Suite for one year.

The Knox Suite brings additional protections against hackers, malware and cyberattacks thanks to additional layers of security on the device’s system. It even allows companies to implement updates and custom settings on their employees’ phones.

Image: Samsung
The subscription even brings options to check device status such as device lifecycle, location, data synchronization to keep your employees updated with important information and much more.

In the field of technical specifications they are still the same as the main versions, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra only has a version with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. All models are initially available in Australia, but pricing has yet to be announced.

Galaxy S23 Ultra specs
  • 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution
    • Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform for Galaxy
  • 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM
  • 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage
  • 12 MP front camera (f/2.2)
  • Four rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 200 MP sensor (f/1.7, OIS, Super Quad Pixel AF)
    • Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor (f/2.2, Dual Pixel)
    • 1 telephoto lens with 10 MP sensor (3x zoom, f/2.4, OIS, Dual Pixel)
    • Telephoto lens 2 with 10 MP sensor (10x zoom, f/4.9, OIS, Dual Pixel)
  • 5G connection, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Stereo sound, IP68 and Wi-Fi 6E
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging
  • Built-in S Pen
  • Android 13 running under One UI 5.1
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available on Amazon for BRL 5,937.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available from Girafa for BRL 4,899 and in Magazine Luiza by BRL 5,309.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 6,299.
