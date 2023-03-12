Galaxy S23: Camera focus issue annoys users with blurry photos

In addition to a good cell phone, a good photographer helps to get good results. But manufacturers, in the first place, must pay attention to the alignment of hardware and software, especially so that new devices do not bring setbacks. Unfortunately, however, some users of the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are having problems focusing the main rear camera – remembering that the South Korean has maintained the specifications of the S22 and S22 Plus in these cases.
It seems that the 50MP rear camera has a specific problem of not being able to focus on all regions of the same image. Users report that while the center of the scene looks sharp, images are blurry at the sides and edges. The problem seems to be affecting units made in Vietnam, but it is also present in some models made in India, according to portals SamMobile and NotebookCheck.
Country of origin and manufacture generally does not affect camera quality, so this could be just an issue that affects some units. In fact, according to some users, this was also an issue on the Galaxy S22 series, but it wasn’t reported at the time, and apparently sending the phone in for repair is the only way to resolve the issue.
The S23 Ultra models, however, do not have the problem because they have different and more advanced sensors.
And you, what did you think of this problem? Do you also have something similar on your model? Leave your comment!
