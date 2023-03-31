Galaxy S23 brings Samsung back to the top of the smartphone market in February

Following the launch of the flagship Galaxy S23 family of smartphones, consisting of the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, Samsung has regained the top of the smartphone market: According to Counterpoint Research data, reported by Business Korea, the South Korean manufacturer shipped 21.1% of all smartphones in February, while Apple stopped at 20.2%, for a contraction of 0.7%. Three Chinese follow: Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, with 11.5%, 8.9% and 8.2% shares respectively.

Overall, smartphones shipped were 89.57 million, which is a sharply decreasing figure – both compared to the previous month and compared to the same period last year, respectively -10% and -15%. Apparently China was among the regions most in difficulty, despite the reopenings having given some hope of economic recovery: the contraction compared to the previous year was 10%, and even 28% compared to January. However, it remains a huge market, with 21.39 million smartphones sold.