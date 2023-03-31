Galaxy S23 brings Samsung back to the top of the smartphone market in February

Following the launch of the flagship Galaxy S23 family of smartphones, consisting of the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, Samsung has regained the top of the smartphone market: According to Counterpoint Research data, reported by Business Korea, the South Korean manufacturer shipped 21.1% of all smartphones in February, while Apple stopped at 20.2%, for a contraction of 0.7%. Three Chinese follow: Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, with 11.5%, 8.9% and 8.2% shares respectively.
Overall, smartphones shipped were 89.57 million, which is a sharply decreasing figure – both compared to the previous month and compared to the same period last year, respectively -10% and -15%. Apparently China was among the regions most in difficulty, despite the reopenings having given some hope of economic recovery: the contraction compared to the previous year was 10%, and even 28% compared to January. However, it remains a huge market, with 21.39 million smartphones sold.
|
Samsung Galaxy S23
70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm
|
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm
|
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
78.1 x 163.4 x 8.9mm
In the United States, however, 9.43 million smartphones were sold, 6% less than in January and 4% less than in February 2022. Still decreasing, but decidedly milder. In Europeon the other hand, 12.27 million smartphones were sold, or 2% less than in January 2023 but a good 22% less than in February 2022. Finally, India, with 10.08 million devices sold, equal down 4% from the previous month and 18% from February 2022.
