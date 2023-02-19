5G News
Galaxy S23 Base, Plus and Ultra Phones Compared

Galaxy S23 Base, Plus and Ultra Phones Compared

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
1676766954 samsung unpacked 2023 s23 27.jpg
1676766954 samsung unpacked 2023 s23 27.jpg
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung’s most popular products.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 family is here and available for preorder. The smartphone line, which was unveiled at the company’s February Unpacked event in San Francisco alongside the Galaxy Book 3, consists of three models: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the top-specced Galaxy S23 Ultra. But, what’s the difference between each model?

Starting prices for the phones, at least in the US, remain the same as last year, with the base Galaxy S23 starting at $800 (£849, AU$1,349), bumping up to $1,000 (£1,049, AU$1,649) for the Galaxy S23 Plus and maxing out at $1,200 (£1,249, AU$1,949) for the Galaxy 23 Ultra. 

Samsung has increased prices in the UK and Australia, however among other countries and regions. The starting price of the base Galaxy S23 has increased in the UK by £80 compared to the launch price of the Galaxy S22. In Australia, the base S23 model received a AU$100 bump.

Samsung/CNET

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S23 flagship lineup is now available to preorder, with devices shipping on Feb. 17. You can save on the latest devices with several Galaxy S23 preorder deals already available at Samsung, Best Buy, all the major phone carriers and more.

All three devices have a similar glass and aluminum build. They use the same processor (the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2), have the same display adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz) and 12-megapixel selfie camera. The three phones support ultrawideband, a radio technology that helps power features such as using digital car keys and lost item tracking.

The S23 is the smallest of the three, weighing 168 grams (5.93 ounces) with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. The S23 Plus has a 6.6-inch screen and the S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display. They weigh 195 grams (6.88 ounces) and 234 grams (8.25 ounces) respectively. 

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a four-camera module, with a 200-megapixel main camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. According to Samsung’s product pages, these sensors have improved resolution (obviously), but also improve the phone’s low-light photography by combining sets of smaller pixels into larger individual ones that can capture more light. 

Now playing:
Watch this:

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Lineup Is Here With Big Camera Upgrades



6:08

The S23 and S23 Plus have identical triple-camera setups on the rear. Both include a telephoto lens, which should be helpful for capturing faraway subjects. You can learn more about the camera specs in our chart below.  

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s new Note-like features set it apart from both the rest of the S23 lineup and other premium phones made by competitors such as Apple and Xiaomi. It’s the second time a Galaxy S Ultra phone has come with a stylus included in the box. There’s also a slot for storing it on the phone — just like Samsung’s all-but-discontinued Note series. S Pen fans who bought the Galaxy S21 Ultra had to pay for the stylus separately and find a specific phone case that could store it.

For more information on the similarities and differences between the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, look at our specs chart below. 

Galaxy S23 lineup compared

Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Galaxy S23 Ultra
6.1-inch AMOLED; 2,340×1,080 pixels; 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate 6.6-inch AMOLED; 2,340×1,080 pixels; 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate 6.8-inch AMOLED; 3,088×1,440 pixels; 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
425 ppi 393 ppi 500 ppi
2.79 x 5.76 x 0.3 in 3 x 6.21 x 0.3 in 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 in
70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6 mm 76.2 x 157.7 x 7.6 mm 78 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm
168 g (5.93 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) 234 g (8.25 oz)
Android 13 Android 13 Android 13
50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto) 50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto) 200-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 10-megapixel (telephoto)
12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel
8K 8K 8K
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
8GB RAM + 128GB; 8GB RAM + 256GB 8GB + 256GB; 8GB + 512GB 8GB + 256GB; 12GB + 256GB; 12GB + 512GB; 12GB + 1TB
None None None
3,900 mAh (25W wired charging) 4,700 mAh (45W wired charging) 5,000 mAh (45W wired charging)
In-display In-display In-display
USB-C USB-C USB-C
None None None
5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, wireless PowerShare to charge other devices 5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, wireless PowerShare to charge other devices, UWB for finding other devices 5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, wireless PowerShare to charge other devices, integrated S Pen, 100x Space Zoom, 10x Optical Zoom, UWB for finding other devices
$800 (8GB/128GB) $1,000 (8GB/256GB) $1,200 (12GB/256GB)
£849 (8GB/128GB) £1,049 (8GB/256GB) £1,249 (12GB/256GB)
AU$1,349 (8GB/128GB) AU$1,649 (8GB/256GB) AU$1,949 (12GB/256GB)
More like this

