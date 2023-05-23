Galaxy S23 and XCover 6 Pro, Tactical editions for the US military

Three years after the previous model and in a global context that couldn’t be more different, Samsung announces two new components of the range tactical edition for military application: and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. Very different devices, a flagship and a rugged which according to Samsung Business Insights USA will represent in both cases “tools capable of helping our fighters to carry out their missions”.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy XCover Pro 6 Tactical Edition meet the US military security requirements and are protected by Samsung Knox and Knox Dual Data at Rest (DualDAR) which complies with NSA data protection requirements. From its suite of software products Samsung has “fished” DeXwhich allows you to connect your smartphone and to the vehicle system and manage operations from a larger screen without the need for another device such as a tablet or notebook.

The two Tactical Editions were presented in the States, in Florida, where the company added that they have a series of ad hoc applications among which:

Android Team Awareness Kit or ATAKwhich offers staff greater “situational awareness” through maps, messages and geo-fencing, and allows you to view the location of team members and relevant information on the screen

Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit o BAD OKwhich serves as a support for medical or rescue personnel.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy X Cover 6 Pro 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm

6.1 inches – 2340×1080 px 79.9 x 168.8 x 9.9 mm

6.6 inches – 2408×1080 px

For the rest Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition is the smartphone we know, a flagship with premium materials but already well placed, compared to its competitors, in terms of resistance: IP68 certification for resistance to water and dust, glass in Gorilla Glass Victus +, frame in Armor Aluminum with the extra of a case with military-grade resistance that can be mounted on the chest or forearm.

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro instead it is a product designed to be resistant, and in addition to the IP68 certified resistance it complies with the MIL-STD-810H standard. Both however have some specific arrangements to broaden their field of use: modality night visioncan work with i gloves it’s a lockscreen with rotation automatic to increase its flexibility.

The new Tactical Editions will be launched during the summer when we may have more information and more pictures.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is available online from eBay at 689 euros. The value for money is Optimal and is one of the best devices in this price range. To see the other 162 offers click here. (updated May 15, 2023, 4.30pm)