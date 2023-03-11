Galaxy S23 and S23+ from DxOMark: photo and video parity with the iPhone 14

- Advertisement -

With the test of + and Galaxy S23 DxOMark has come full circle on the new generation of Galaxy S. The Ultra variant was judged a few days ago (here photos and videos, here the display), now hands have been placed on the two “standard” Galaxy S23and in any case if it had been the Plus and not the little one or vice versa, little would have changed, because apart from the obvious macro differences related to size, therefore battery and display diagonal, the others are minor variations on the same score.

The cameras of Galaxy S23+ and S23 they scored 133 pointsvalid for obtaining the 22nd position in the general standings. Curiosity: the square is shared with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the equivalent of Galaxy S23 and S23+ within the Apple range. The former, scores in hand, however have a best audio sectorby 141 points each, while the two Koreans are further apart: 133 points for S23 which lacks in the bass, 137 points for S23+ probably helped by the greater volumes available.



GALAXY S23/S23+ PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: SCORES, PROS AND CONS

On the photographic front, as we said, the scores obtained by the two are identical, thanks to a photographic sector that does not present any difference. Both have at their disposal:

primary rear: 50 megapixels, 1/1.56-inch sensor, 1μm pixels, f/1.8 aperture, optical stabilization

ultra wide rear: 12 megapixels, 1/2.55-inch sensor, 1.4μm pixels, f/2.2 aperture, Super Steady video

rear telephoto: 10 megapixels, 1/3.94-inch sensor, 1 μm pixels, f/2.4 aperture, 2.9x optical zoom, optical stabilization.

THE scores:

146/165 points outdoors, photo and video test in sunny places, light above 1,000 nits

139/151 points indoors, photo and video tests in good lighting conditions, above 100 nits

101/122 points in low light, photo and video tests under 100 nits

124/142 points in portraits and group photos and videos.

We complete the overview with i pros and cons reported by DxOMark testers. For details you can consult the links in SOURCE And STREETfor S23+ and S23 even if, spoiler, just open one.

quite wide dynamic range accurate color reproduction in most conditions remarkable level of detail in all conditions good level of detail at small and medium distance outdoors and indoors high ability to track subjects/objects with autofocus in video

sometimes the autofocus fails in low light or indoors local loss of texture outside video noise often present in all conditions artifacts often present in all conditions too low exposure in very difficult light conditions in videos

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available online from Overly at 1.063 euros . The value for money is discreet but it is the best device in this price range.

. The value for money is but it is the best device in this price range. Samsung Galaxy S23 is available online from Phoneshock at 723 euros or from eBay to 819 euros. The value for money is Good . There are 14 top models.

(updated February 23, 2023, 10:25 pm)