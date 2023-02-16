Galaxy S23, all dummies compared: images of Samsung’s three tops

- Advertisement -

Reconstructions of the rumors have been missing for a few weeks Galaxy S23 series design. Make up for the punctual Slash Leakswhich has published a complete photo set of the dummy units – non-working demonstration units, so to speak – of Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23the three top of the range that Samsung will announce to the world in about two months.

From the images the trend that has been talked about for months is evident. On Galaxy S23 Ultra there will be no disruptions compared to the current project, it will remain faithful to the aesthetic principles inaugurated some time ago, since the Galaxy Note series left the scene and the Galaxy S Ultra also had to take its place, transforming itself into a sort of hybrid. Wide curves on the long sides, sharp profiles above and below.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

- Advertisement -

The two top of the minor range, if we can define them that way, namely Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 instead they should change a lot compared to current products. From the insider images it is evident the more marked resemblance to the Ultra variant: slightly clearer lines balanced by the four corners that do not exist, but above all the rear camera group gives up that box which on the predecessors is very evident.

Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23

Thus the back surface gains in cleaning, it will be more minimalistic mold at least according to the rumors. Above all, the in-display selfie camera that Samsung has been offering on the Galaxy Z Folds for a couple of generations continues to be missing: on the Galaxy S23, the more traditional, more conservative choice of a hole in the display in central position.

If, as it seems, the aesthetic border between the Galaxy S Ultra and the two little brothers will be a little more faded, on the contrary, according to rumors, on a technical level the distance between the Ultra and the others will be greater. A dynamic that emerged in months of rumors then supported in recent days in a very clear and decisive way by Ice Universeamong the insiders who follow Samsung with the most attention.