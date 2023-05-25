Galaxy S23: 2X zoom in Portrait mode coming with an update

If there’s one thing Samsung’s Galaxy series has always excelled in, and the latest generation of S23, it’s both front and rear cameras. This success is linked to a combination of hardware and software, which allows you to get the most out of Samsung’s top range, but soon a small update could introduce a very convenient option for those who create content in Portrait mode, for social networks for example, but useful in all types of uses.

The development team that takes care of the camera sector at Samsung has revealed that another improvement update should arrive by the end of the month, and among the new features introduced has been added the 2x zoom option in Portrait mode in the camera app of the Samsung. Galaxy S23.

Currently, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra only offer the option of 1x and 3x zoom in the Portrait mode of the camera app. The 1x option relies on the prime lens while the 3x option relies on the telephoto, however for some the former option may seem too wide while the 3x mode too zoomed in. That’s where the 2x option can come to the rescue.

Samsung has therefore thought of filling the gap, adding the 2x zoom option, which will essentially be created with a cutout from the main camera frame. We don’t know if this feature will also arrive on the previous Galaxy S22 series, but we can’t rule it out entirely.

Samsung Galaxy S23 6.1 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 50MP Camera, R

899 669€

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB, 256GB, Cream

1199 899 €

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available online from eBay at 999 euros . The value for money is discreet and it is the best device in this price range.

. The value for money is and it is the best device in this price range. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available online from eBay at 938 euros . The value for money is discreet . There are 17 top models.

. The value for money is . There are 17 top models. Samsung Galaxy S23 is available online from eBay at 683 euros. The value for money is Good . There are 11 top models.

(updated May 08, 2023, 10.10 pm)