Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a true Note with the best S Pen ever

Galaxy S22 Ultra instead will resume the thread of the Note series in all respects, and therefore will not just bring the S Pen back into the body of the smartphone, but will also go to evolve its technology. According to the latest rumors, reported by Zaryab Khan known for the YouTube channel XEETECHCARE in fact, the flagship will introduce the “Super Natural Writing Experience“, that is an incredibly natural and rendered on-screen writing experience with the stylus significant reduction in latency compared to the previous model.

Specifically, according to rumors Galaxy S22 Ultra’s S Pen should offer 2.8 millisecond response, that is with a more than three times faster compared to the S Pen with which the Galaxy Note 20 was equipped (equal to 9 milliseconds).