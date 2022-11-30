Galaxy S22 Ultra vs vivo X90 Pro Plus: flagships battle it out in image samples

The vivo X90 line was announced in China with powerful cameras on November 22nd and today we will already be able to see what these sensors are capable of thanks to leaker Ice Universe, who claims to have got his hands on the vivo X90 Pro Plus and shared samples of images captured with he.

Next, there is the power of vivo 10x. Please look at the comparison. I don’t need to explain it. See for yourself. pic.twitter.com/7G2j7Qc4Ke — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 27, 2022

Starting with the night images, the samples indicate that the vivo X90 Pro Plus manages to handle these scenarios better compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as Samsung’s top of the line presented less natural colors and less details, in addition to not dealing so well with HDR in bright areas.

Another interesting example is how the X90 Pro Plus’s new anti-reflective coated lens manages to avoid the effect of glare on the light bulb in the image below, which caused a loss of detail in the night sky.

- Advertisement - Below we have other images, this time captured with telephoto cameras with a 10x zoom, in which we notice that vivo’s cell phone also manages to deliver greater sharpness and details in all samples.

It is worth remembering that rumors already suggest that the telephoto camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra may be the same as the S22 Ultra, so we expect the next-generation 200 MP main camera and the new artificial intelligence algorithms to benefit all sensors to go head-to-head with the vivo X90 Pro Plus.

Despite this, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 20x zoom still seems to deliver superior results with more natural definition and accurate colors compared to vivo’s X90 Pro Plus. Check the results below:

In this way, we can understand that the difference in the results at 10x and 20x is due to Samsung’s and Vivo’s zoom algorithm, which still need optimization at different levels of use. - Advertisement - Finally, Ice Universe even shared images comparing the results of 4 cell phones: the vivo X90 Pro Plus, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro.

The results show that iPhone 14 Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra tend to lighten night images, which causes a higher noise level compared to others, but the lower noise level with balanced tones and improved contrast is still the liveliest. X90 Pro Plus, although Xiaomi’s cell phone delivered more details in some photos.

Vivo X90 Pro specs

6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 9200

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor Depth lens with 50 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader

4,880 mAh battery with 120W charging

Android 13 under the OriginOS 3 interface

