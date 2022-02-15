MobileAndroid

Galaxy S22 Ultra, the game gets serious: here is the resistance test, even to the stomp of a car

After the top of the range access to the new generation, here is the boys of PBKreviews they whip the top of the Samsung range par excellence, the talked about Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy Note in disguise. Moreover – coincidence – just today we published his review, so the perspective is complete: on the one hand our considerations, on the other those that can be drawn from the resistance tests of the video below.

The durability test of Galaxy S22 Ultra begins with the waterproof test. A test that is actually not very indicative, since keeping a smartphone like the Ultra that is certified immersed for a minute in a couple of centimeters of water IP68therefore able to withstand up to half an hour at a meter and a half from the surface of the water, leaves the time it finds: Galaxy S22 Ultra comes out predictably unharmed.

With the next step the scratch resistance of the surfaces (front and rear windows and cameras) and the constructive goodness, where the flagship of Samsung highlights the qualities aligned with those of the best competition. The S Pen also did well, despite the plastic coating showing good structural solidity. It goes to the great, Galaxy S22 Ultra, in the feared bend test that is the bending test: it is barely flexible, just enough to absorb without reporting the slightest damage in those situations that until a few years ago were able to literally break even the famous top of the range.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra “nightmare tunnel” ends with a truly challenging test. Smartphone face down against concrete and so on to see if and what damage it causes double ram of a car wheelbut we don’t want to spoil the surprise to find out how Samsung’s over 1,000-euro top reacted, which achieved an overall score of 9,5 points out of 10.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available online from Unieuro a 1,279 euros.

