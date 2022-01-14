Galaxy S22 Ultra, Snapdragon all over the world: the Exynos saga continues

⭕️Officially good news for Samsung fans

Satisfying and satisfying users and after a state of anger on Exynos and the # Exynos2200 copies were canceled

for phone# Snapdragon8Gen1 for Galaxy S22 Ultra will come in all countries of the world

But it will be announced in the future.

It is worth taking a moment to take stock of what has happened in the last period. Meanwhile, a premise: Samsung’s recent top-of-the-range SoCs have proven themselves more or less behind their direct Snapdragon competitors. Our comparison of the S20s equipped with the two chips was rather emblematic. This year, however, the expectation is very high, especially due to the collaboration between Samsung and AMD to develop a GPU based on the same RDNA2 architecture as the latest generation Radeons. Even the first unofficial benchmarks bode well for healthier competition at the top.

The official Samsung Exynos Twitter account announced a few days ago that the chip would be unveiled this Tuesday, January 11th. A few hours after the event, however, the tweet was canceled and no events were held. A few hours later, Samsung said the chip will be unveiled in conjunction with “a new smartphone” (rather obvious to think of the S22), and reassured that there are no performance or production issues.