Galaxy S22 Ultra in five colors: high-resolution renders on the latest rumors

They look like “real” images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but they are just (very) well done renderings. He made them Technizo Concept for LetsGoDigital, based on the rumors that have surfaced so far and the latest ones that would sneak out of the production environments where work is being done intensively on a historic turning point for Samsung, which after relegating the Note range to the annals would prepare to launch the first Galaxy S with integrated S Pen, just like in the Galaxy Note.
The rear of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be in opaque glass, in order to guarantee a better grip in the hand (even if this can be discussed) and, of course, reduce the number and visibility of the fingerprints that otherwise would accumulate during use. It also appears that Samsung is intent on giving one extra gear to the S Pen.