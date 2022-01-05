Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos VS Snapdragon: the first benchmarks emerge

The Snapdragon model (SM-S908U) scores 1,226 points in single-core operations, while it reaches 3,462 points in multi-core; that Exynos (SM-S908B) is far behind in single-core, with 1,014 points, but it’s pretty much on par with the multi, 3,415. It could therefore be concluded that the flagship core, the Cortex-X2, performs much better in Qualcomm’s custom implementation than Samsung’s. Already months ago it was rumored that, although clock rates were generally higher on Exynos 2200, S8G1 (at the time we were still convinced it was called Snapdragon 898) maintained a very slight advantage on X2; but the difference was so subtle (2.9 versus 3 GHz) that it hardly justifies such different results.

However, there is another detail, potentially much more important, to consider: the CPU governor, which is the algorithm that manages the clock frequencies of the various cores. Android offers several governors, and manufacturers can implement others at their convenience; we can define it as a system for balancing performance and energy consumption (and temperatures, consequently) based on the task to be performed and the conditions of the rest of the components (for example low battery, or chip already very hot). Here we observe that in the two smartphones they are active two different governors: “energy_aware” in the case of Exynos, “wait” in the case of Snapdragon.