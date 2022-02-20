Galaxy S22 Ultra, DxOMark test: no Samsung does better, but competition ahead

There have been significant improvements over the past generation so much so that we have the “best camera group ever tried on a Samsung so far”but Galaxy S22 Ultra he still does not sit at the same table as the best competition. This is the conclusion of DxOMarkwhich has whipped the cameras of Samsung’s latest invention to test its level even with respect to competitors: if you want to overtake them, there is work to be done in optimizing the processing process, an element that has partly emerged also in our review.

In short, the 144 points that continue to be worth to Huawei P50 Pro the head of the ranking in front of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mate 40 Pro + of October 2020, while according to DxOMark Galaxy S22 Ultra in the variant with Exynos chip (the one, so to speak, marketed in Europe) “worth” 131 points namely the 13th place in the standings. The overall score is the result of those obtained in three categories:

Photo where the S22 Ultra scored 134 points (highest so far in the category of 149 points)

where the S22 Ultra scored 134 points (highest so far in the category of 149 points) Zoom 86 points (maximum of 107 points)

86 points (maximum of 107 points) Video114 points (maximum of 119 points)

For DxOMark, the photographic performance of S22 Ultra is as good as that of Oppo Find X3 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro and X50 Pro +, and to be present in the top 10 should have had some “cleaning” more. Compared to Galaxy S21 Ultra, the heir of the Note has maintained its strengths and smoothed out some of the defects, improving the results obtained at sunset and shutter lag.

Compared to the rival par excellence, namely iPhone 13 Pro Max (137 points), experts note that Galaxy S22 Ultra has clear advantages in terms of zoom (up to 100x thanks to the 10x periscope tele, while 13 Pro Max has a 3x tele that does not allow magic), but gives way to the Cupertino product in less specific cases, which are also the most common ones: “iPhone 13 Pro Max remains at the forefront of photo quality”they write.

Within the Android landscape, in the opinion of DxOMark, Pixel 6 Pro is a better choice: despite dancing between the two almost 400 euros price lists in hand and with the same memories, photos and videos of the Google product are superior, while S22 Ultra is preferable for the zoom.

Here are some comparative shots, pros and cons found, while at the link in SOURCE the detailed report on the DxOMark test on Galaxy S22 Ultra.

S22 ULTRA VS S21 ULTRA VS IPHONE 13 PRO MAX: SOME EXAMPLES View in Full Screen View in Full Screen View in Full Screen View in Full Screen PRO AND AGAINST PHOTOS AND VIDEO S22 ULTRA

These, in summary, are the conclusions on photos and videos of Galaxy S22 Ultra which DxOMark has received.

PHOTO

accurate white balance in any test condition accurate exposure in most of the test conditions, with a rather wide dynamic range well contained noise in very low light texture well preserved in all test conditions natural blur (bokeh) and contour of the subject ultra wide with accurate exposure in all test conditions

visible noise in indoor and outdoor shots unresponsive autofocus sometimes, the appearance of artifacts in the shots in low light, noticeable noise and loss of detail

VIDEO

accurate exposure and wide dynamic range indoors and outdoors generally pleasant skin tone and color rendition smooth and fast autofocus effective stabilization

limited dynamic range and white balance inconsistent sharpness between frames, especially in low light conditions artifacts occasionally present in scenes shot with HDR

