Galaxy S22 Ultra does not give in to torture: endurance test passed

Galaxy S22 Ultra (HDblog review here) has been subjected to the inevitable resistance test Of JerryRigEverything a few days after the official start of sales. The smartphone, which has the task of replacing the popular Galaxy Note, managed to survive the difficult test that focused on peculiar aspects of the device, starting from Gorilla Glass Victus + to get to the S Pen, integrated for the first time in the body of a Galaxy S smartphone.

THE main test results can be summarized as follows:

the front glass shows the first scratches at level 6 of the Mohs scale, deeper grooves at the next level 7;

metal parts are scratched as usual using a steel blade. Note that the buttons and tip of the S Pen are also made of metal;

the S Pen breaks easily and displays a construction not unlike previous models. The structure is resistant to water infiltrations, while inside it is possible to identify the components for managing Bluetooth connectivity with the smartphone;

good resistance of the back (with Phantom Black finish in the model in question). The camera lenses are protected by scratch-resistant glass and surrounded by rings that appear to be made of anodized metal;

no surprises by exposing the Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen to the flame: traces of the passage remain as happens with screens featuring this technology. It should be emphasized instead that the ultrasonic sensor for fingerprint recognition continues to work even after having scratched the portion of the screen in which it is integrated;

the bending resistance test is optimally passed by the device: despite being subjected to strong pressure, Galaxy S22 Ultra is flawless. Something not obvious even with the top range of these times (see the result of the similar test to which OnePlus 10 Pro was subjected).

In essence, Galaxy S22 Ultra does not disappoint and meets the expectations generated by a product that occupies the highest part of Samsung’s (non-folding) smartphone catalog. More details in the test video of JerryRigEverything reported a little higher.