Galaxy S22 Ultra at the best web price on eBay: never so low!

The top of the 2022 range from Samsung is eBay’s offer of the day: we refer, of course, to the S22 the flagship of the Galaxy range smartphones officially announced on February 9th.

There are two variants proposed by the seller eshopping.srl: the first, the one with memory cut from 8 / 128GBis available for purchase with immediate availability at a of 899 euroswhile the second gives 12 / 256GB for 969 euros. In both cases it will be possible to choose between two different shades of color. To you the choice.

Galaxy S22 Ultra, we recall, has collected the legacy of the Galaxy Note range, now definitively abandoned by Samsung. From the latter, in fact, S22 Ultra takes up not only the aesthetic forms, but also some features aimed at productivity such as the integrated S-Pen.

The specifications are very respectable: S22 Ultra can count on a display from 6.8 inch AMOLED 2x adaptive 120Hz with Vision booster technologyExynos 2200 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 128/256 / 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

WiFi 6E and the battery from 5,000mAh with wired charging support a 45W complete a particularly complete technical data sheet with few rivals on the market.

