Galaxy S22 Ultra and Nothing Phone 1 appear on Time’s 200 best inventions of the year list

Time magazine has published a new version of its annual ranking of the best inventions of the year. the list is compiled by the vehicle there more than two decades and includes applications, hardware, services, ideas and more. For the first time, Time magazine’s list has been expanded to 200 items, doubling from previous editions. THE The magazine’s editorial team argues that this year, in “a rapidly changing world”, innovation has taken a big boost.





In the smartphone segment, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra stood out in the electronics category. The judges said that the top-of-the-line model of the South Korean brand brings together the best features of the S and Note series (discontinued🇧🇷 The photographic capabilities of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s lenses were also cited for delivering superbly sharp videos and photos, even at night. The pen that comes with the device was highly praised for being up to 70% better than the previous generation.





Already the design of Nothing Phone 1 was what included the cell phone in the ranking. The judges highlighted that the model stands out with its transparent back with LEDs that create light patterns synchronized with music, alerts and vibrations. To compile the list, Time consulted with its correspondents and contributors around the world, in addition to the readers themselves, through a website. The editorial staff said they chose the winners for originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact. Special attention was also given to expanding sectors and fields such as electric vehicles, the metaverse and green energy. NordVPN was among the winners in the App/Software category and the ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold OLED notebook is also on the list, for example.