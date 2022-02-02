Galaxy S22, there is the first delay: Ultra in February, the brothers in March | Rumor

The informant confirms the start of pre-orders for the whole range, consisting of Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra, immediately after the presentation, the February 9. But it is the availability of two thirds of the range to worry: Samsung, in the difficulty, would have decided to favor the most expensive of the three, the heir of the Galaxy Note Galaxy S22 Ultra, whose debut will not change, and to slightly postpone the actual availability on the market of the other two, namely Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus.

So these are the dates in which the three, according to the information gathered by Prosser, will actually be available for purchase:

Galaxy S22 and S22 +: postponed to March 11th

Galaxy S22 Ultra: confirmed February 25

The Galaxy Unpacked on February 9th is now just a short distance away, but it is possible that further news may arrive between now and then. Hoping that these are not new postponements.