Galaxy S22, there is the first delay: Ultra in February, the brothers in March | Rumor

Abraham

We will never know for sure what yellowed the landscape around Galaxy S21 FE, a smartphone that should have arrived between August and September and which was finally presented a few weeks ago at the end of a long series of uncertainties. But the feeling is that the chip crisis played a leading role in the affair, the same underlying the first delay which affects the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22.

The “bomb” comes via Twitter from Jon Prosser, informant who has good credibility.

Bad news – he begins. I am hearing that due to supply problems the Galaxy S22 range has suffered a small setback

The Samsung Galaxy A51 start the update to Android 11 and One UI 3.0

The informant confirms the start of pre-orders for the whole range, consisting of Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra, immediately after the presentation, the February 9. But it is the availability of two thirds of the range to worry: Samsung, in the difficulty, would have decided to favor the most expensive of the three, the heir of the Galaxy Note Galaxy S22 Ultra, whose debut will not change, and to slightly postpone the actual availability on the market of the other two, namely Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus.

So these are the dates in which the three, according to the information gathered by Prosser, will actually be available for purchase:

  • Galaxy S22 and S22 +: postponed to March 11th
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra: confirmed February 25

The Galaxy Unpacked on February 9th is now just a short distance away, but it is possible that further news may arrive between now and then. Hoping that these are not new postponements.

Samsung Galaxy S22: here are the real photos of the official covers and the confirmations of the names
Abraham

