Galaxy S22, the fourth beta of the OneUI 5.0 with October patch is available

Samsung released the fourth beta update of One UI 5.0 for Galaxy S22 which also includes the most recent security patches dated October 2022. Apparently the release has started from the United States, but as usual in the next few days it will arrive in all countries where the beta program is active.

The latest Android 13 based One UI 5.0 beta update for Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra shows a firmware version ending ZVJ2, weighing in at around 1.5GB, and basically offering tons of bug fixes, as well as removing some functionality and performance improvement of animations.

According to the change log, Samsung has added the ability to add / remove favorites in the Gallery app. The company has also fixed a number of bugs, such as the one related to the automatic activation of the Sleep mode, that of the constantly active vibration and the problems of crashing when accessing a folder with multiple applications, just to name a few. important. Then there is a downside, namely that Samsung has removed the multi-user function after introducing it with the first beta.

At the moment it is not known if the company will want to add the function again with the next update, so we will find out only in the future. But not all bugs have been successfully fixed, in fact, there are still some like that of black screen displayed on the monitor when using Samsung DeX and the phone screen is frozen, or the “unable to open file” pop-up that appears when you try to open a received file using Quick Share from the pop-up menu.

(updated 06 October 2022, 20:25)