Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs iPhone 13 Pro: the first benchmarks reward Apple

The commercial debut of the new Galaxy S22 is approaching and, consequently, the first review units scattered around the 4 corners of the globe are being subjected to the classic tests that traditionally accompany the moment of launch. After having seen the first teardowns and endurance tests, this time it is time to evaluate the performance of the next top of the Samsung range and to do so are the colleagues of PCMagwho made a comparison between S22 Plus, S22 Ultrathe direct predecessor S21 Ultrathe Pixel 6 And iPhone 13 Pro MaxApple’s top-of-the-range proposal.

THE WORD TO THE BENCHMARKS

The S22s examined are those equipped with SoCs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, so keep in mind that the results are indicative of the performance of this version. The scores found on Geekbench 5 testify a 13% increase as regards the values ​​in single core (1232 on the Ultra model) and 9% for multi core ones (3433 always on Ultra) compared to what made by S21 Ultra with Snapdragon 888. iPhone 13 Pro Max (review here) manages to conquer the top of the standings without problems, with its 1735/4647 points in single / multi core.

We also see a similar scenario in the test Basemark Web in which iPhone 13 Pro Max achieves practically double the results compared to the best Android smartphone (reaches 1139 points), or the Galaxy S22 Plus that stops at altitude 578 points (552 S22 Ultra), while the S21 Ultra reaches 524 and the Pixel 6 stops at 499. The test of GFXBench 5 it does not allow us a direct comparison with the Apple world as it is not clear which resolution was used for the test on the iPhone. In any case it is possible to detect a slight improvement compared to the results obtained by S21 Ultra (here the review) in the Atzec Ruin tests in QHD, since the top of the last generation range reached 23 fps onscreen and 24 offscreen, while S22 Ultra achieves 28 and 29 fps in their respective tests.

Overall, therefore, a limited improvement emerges as regards the all-round performance of the SoC, even if the results obtained by Apple place the chip of the Cupertino house on a completely different level. In any case, it is good to report that PCMag colleagues have confirmed the trend of S22 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to develop excessive heat which significantly impacted subsequent iterations of the benchmarks, so this aspect of the Qualcomm chip continues to be as present and influential as on the Snapdragon 888.

YOU MUST WAIT FOR COMPARISON WITH EXYNOS 2200

We would like to clarify once again that the tests performed by PCMag concern the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version of the Galaxy S22, while on our market we find the one based on the new SoC Exynos 2200. In any case, although the first units of the S22 Ultra Exynos are already in the hands of several users, it is good to wait for the day one update to be released able to further optimize the performance of the new GPU developed in collaboration with AMD, before being able to make a comparison on par with the other SoCs on the Android market and beyond.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Phantom White 2022 [Versione Italiana]

€ 879

Samsung Galaxy S22 + 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Green 2022 [Versione Italiana]

€ 1079

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Cellphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.8”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Burgundy 2022

€ 1279

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available online from Comet at 879 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available online from Comet at 1,079 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available online from Unieuro to 1,279 euros.

(updated February 14, 2022, 02:07 am)