Galaxy S22 series: Samsung has released the beta of the One UI 5.0 and Android 13

Like a bolt from the blue, has kicked off the distribution of the One UI 5.0 beta based on android-13-google-deploys-beta-4-1-to-fix-the-last-bugs-before-the-final-version/">Android 13 for the S22 range in Europe as wellstarting with Germany.

The update was spotted by Sammobile colleagues and has a weight of 2,521.01 MB, therefore in line with what is typically expected from a major update of this caliber. The main aesthetic innovations – not many to tell the truth – have already emerged a few days ago and show us a new interface in close continuity with the one currently present on Samsung smartphones, with the main innovations related to the introduction of text recognition inside of the images in the Gallery, some changes to the notification curtain, the improvement of the fluidity of the interface and some other news not yet documented.

The update is available through Samsung Members for German users with Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra (which we have reviewed here, here and here respectively), while there are no details regarding the extension of the program to other markets.

In any case, we would like to point out that the release of the update is delayed by about two weeks compared to the timing initially foreseen, however it arrived sufficiently in advance of the past and this could indicate that the final version should not arrive too far from the distribution of Android. 13 by Google. In short, once again Samsung proves to be particularly ahead in the management of updates of its devices.

