Galaxy S22, sensational revelation: photos and specifications from Samsung | Rumor

It doesn’t often happen that Samsung miss some “hot” material in a global preview, but it can happen. As on this occasion, in which the protagonists are the three smartphones released on February 9, Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra. All the information would be removed a few minutes after the oversight, but not before the diligent Evan Blass could collect them to pass them on to the world press.

That the burning material actually comes from Samsung, of course, is impossible to verify, but Blass is one of those whistleblowers who has gained trust in the field over the years. So, although there are no unshakable certainties and there can be none the “tip” is interesting and in all probability also truthful about the characteristics and appearance of the next top of the Korean range, whose design, moreover, is confirmed by several sources. A nice preview in view of the Galaxy Unpacked event which will open its doors in just over a week, even if the impression is that for the actual availability of two thirds of the range we will have to wait longer than expected. Read: Realme plans to go back to ColorOS and stop the development of Realme UI, its own layer

GALAXY S22

Samsung reports that the 6.1-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display of Galaxy S22 which moreover will have the frequency update adaptive like its big brothers, it is the brightest that has ever been adopted on a Galaxy, and that will make videos of great quality thanks to a super stabilization and Super HDR, even in 8K. The Galaxy S22 specs point out below:

display : 6.1-inch, 120Hz (adaptive) Full HD + Dynamic AMOLED 2X with HDR10 + for 1,300 nits of maximum brightness

: 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (camera step included) in equipment: smartphone, USB-C – USB-C cable, SIM pin

GALAXY S22 +

Galaxy S22 +as expected, it appears to be one version stretchata of the younger brother. The specifications protagonists of the indiscretion in fact follow those of Galaxy S22 standardmade – of course – except for those that are a consequence of the different dimensions.

display : 6.6-inch Full HD + Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz (adaptive) with HDR10 + for 1,300 nits of maximum brightness

: fast up to 45 watts, from 0 to 100% in one hour; charger not supplied size : 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm (camera step included)

: 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm (camera step included) in equipment: smartphone, USB-C – USB-C cable, SIM pin

GALAXY S22 ULTRA

This year the Ultra variant will differ from the other two as never before. A topic widely debated in the weeks that preceded us, by virtue of the fact that never as on this occasion Galaxy S22 Ultra it will be an “undercover” Galaxy Note. Samsung confirms the presence of the stylus with its housing, a more than generous display (6.8 inches), and a respectable fleet of cameras. The images escaped to Samsung anticipate the presence of a Super Clear Glass on the rear camera that will allow to obtain “shots without reflections or glare”, therefore to eliminate or at least considerably reduce the so-called lens flare. Finally, the maximum brightness of the display is really impressive: 1,750 nits is an incredible value.