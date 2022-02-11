MobileAndroid

Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra: the official covers to protect them are already on Amazon

When buying a new smartphone, especially if you choose a high-end product, the next purchase is often a cover to protect it. Yesterday was the big day of the new Samsung flagships, which we have already tried, and which we will talk about soon in our reviews. But if you have already pre-ordered a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + or Galaxy S22 Ultra on Amazon, then you might be looking for one custody.

All time on Amazon it is already possible to preorder even an official cover among those that Samsung has designed for its latest generation of top of the range. Not all those visible on the manufacturer’s website are yet, this is not, but there are more options for each model of the family, including the version with the strap, a solution designed for the first time for the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3, and that a apparently for the Korean giant it can also be useful when combined with traditional form-factors.

YouTube Shorts, the possibility of inserting voiceovers is coming soon

GALAXY S22 – COVER Samsung Soft Silicone Cover for Galaxy S22, Black

29

Samsung Soft Silicone Cover for Galaxy S22, Forest Green

30

Samsung Frame Cover Silicone case for Galaxy S22, transparent back and mirror included, Transparent

How to get a link of any photograph on your Android phone

30 

Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Case with band for Galaxy S22, Navy

45 

Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Case with band for Galaxy S22, White

 

46 Samsung Soft Silicone Cover for Galaxy S22 +, Bright Red

30 

Samsung Soft Silicone Cover for Galaxy S22 +, Arctic Blue

30 

Samsung Frame Cover Silicone case for Galaxy S22 +, transparent back and mirror included, Transparent

29 

Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Case with band for Galaxy S22 +, Navy

43 

Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Case with band for Galaxy S22 +, White

43 Samsung Soft Silicone Cover for Galaxy S22 Ultra, Burgundy

30 See offer

Samsung Smart Clear View Cover for Galaxy S22 Ultra, Burgundy

45

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available online from Comet at 879 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available online from Comet at 1,079 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available online from Unieuro to 1,279 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available on
to 1,659 euros. (updated February 10, 2022, 3:22 pm)

