Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra: the official covers to protect them are already on Amazon

When buying a new smartphone, especially if you choose a high-end product, the next purchase is often a cover to protect it. Yesterday was the big day of the new Samsung flagships, which we have already tried, and which we will talk about soon in our reviews. But if you have already pre-ordered a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + or Galaxy S22 Ultra on Amazon, then you might be looking for one custody.

All time on Amazon it is already possible to preorder even an official cover among those that Samsung has designed for its latest generation of top of the range. Not all those visible on the manufacturer’s website are yet, this is not, but there are more options for each model of the family, including the version with the strap, a solution designed for the first time for the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3, and that a apparently for the Korean giant it can also be useful when combined with traditional form-factors.

GALAXY S22 – COVER Samsung Soft Silicone Cover for Galaxy S22, Black

€ 29

Samsung Soft Silicone Cover for Galaxy S22, Forest Green

€ 30

Samsung Frame Cover Silicone case for Galaxy S22, transparent back and mirror included, Transparent

€ 30

Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Case with band for Galaxy S22, Navy

€ 45

Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Case with band for Galaxy S22, White

€ 46 Samsung Soft Silicone Cover for Galaxy S22 +, Bright Red

€ 30

Samsung Soft Silicone Cover for Galaxy S22 +, Arctic Blue

€ 30

Samsung Frame Cover Silicone case for Galaxy S22 +, transparent back and mirror included, Transparent

€ 29

Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Case with band for Galaxy S22 +, Navy

€ 43

Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Case with band for Galaxy S22 +, White

€ 43 Samsung Soft Silicone Cover for Galaxy S22 Ultra, Burgundy

€ 30 See offer

Samsung Smart Clear View Cover for Galaxy S22 Ultra, Burgundy

€ 45

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available online from Comet at 879 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available online from Comet at 1,079 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available online from Unieuro to 1,279 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available on

to 1,659 euros. (updated February 10, 2022, 3:22 pm)